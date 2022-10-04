ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for this year’s Toys For Tots program is now open. Registration will be open through Dec. 11. All you need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Families in need can register online or at one of the in-person events throughout Albuquerque.
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|October 12, 2022
|1pm-4pm
|Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center
|1231 Candelaria Rd NW 87107
|October 25, 2022
|9am-12pm
|Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center
|9800 4th St NW 87114
|November 4, 2022
|3pm-6pm
|Ted M. Gallegos– Alamosa Community Center
|6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121
|November 8, 2022
|1pm-4pm
|Cesar Chavez Community Center
|7505 Kathryn Ave SE 87108
|November 17, 2022
|9am-12pm
|John Marshall Health and Social Services Center
|1500 Walter St SE 87102
|November 30, 2022
|3pm-6pm
|Los Padillas Community Center
|2117 Los Padillas Rd SW 87105
|December 3, 2022
|9am-3pm
|Ted M. Gallegos– Alamosa Community Center
|6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121
|December 7, 2022
|3pm-6pm
|Haynes Community Center (Rio Rancho)
|2006 Grande Blvd SE 87124