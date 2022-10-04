ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for this year’s Toys For Tots program is now open. Registration will be open through Dec. 11. All you need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Families in need can register online or at one of the in-person events throughout Albuquerque.

DATETIMELOCATIONADDRESS
October 12, 20221pm-4pmLos Griegos Health and Social Services Center1231 Candelaria Rd NW 87107
October 25, 20229am-12pmRaymond G. Sanchez Community Center9800 4th St NW 87114
November 4, 20223pm-6pmTed M. Gallegos– Alamosa Community Center6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121
November 8, 20221pm-4pmCesar Chavez Community Center7505 Kathryn Ave SE 87108
November 17, 20229am-12pmJohn Marshall Health and Social Services Center1500 Walter St SE 87102
November 30, 20223pm-6pmLos Padillas Community Center2117 Los Padillas Rd SW 87105
December 3, 20229am-3pmTed M. Gallegos– Alamosa Community Center6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121
December 7, 20223pm-6pmHaynes Community Center (Rio Rancho)2006 Grande Blvd SE 87124