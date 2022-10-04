ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for this year’s Toys For Tots program is now open. Registration will be open through Dec. 11. All you need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Families in need can register online or at one of the in-person events throughout Albuquerque.

DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS October 12, 2022 1pm-4pm Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center 1231 Candelaria Rd NW 87107 October 25, 2022 9am-12pm Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center 9800 4th St NW 87114 November 4, 2022 3pm-6pm Ted M. Gallegos– Alamosa Community Center 6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121 November 8, 2022 1pm-4pm Cesar Chavez Community Center 7505 Kathryn Ave SE 87108 November 17, 2022 9am-12pm John Marshall Health and Social Services Center 1500 Walter St SE 87102 November 30, 2022 3pm-6pm Los Padillas Community Center 2117 Los Padillas Rd SW 87105 December 3, 2022 9am-3pm Ted M. Gallegos– Alamosa Community Center 6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121 December 7, 2022 3pm-6pm Haynes Community Center (Rio Rancho) 2006 Grande Blvd SE 87124