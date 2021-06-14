Register now for the 36th Annual Erin Trujeque Golf Tournament

Full interview with Ema Carabajal, Finance and Event Manager of the Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Erin Trujeque Golf Tournament is back for an incredible 36th year. This event is held every year to support the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

The Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournaments begins on July 8 with their ProAm tournament. Tee times begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Then on July 9 is the Golf Tournament. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Anyone can register, no matter the skill level. On top of the tournament, there will also be a virtual auction. Go to ccfnm.org for more information and how to register for the tournament.

