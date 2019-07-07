Refusing to submit, Diego Sanchez loses by decision at UFC 239

DALLAS, TX – SEPTEMBER 08: Diego Sanchez in his Welterweight bout against Frank Camacho during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas, United States. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE)- Three of Albuquerque’s elite fighters made it to the main card of UFC 239 at the T-Mobile Arena Saturday, July 6 and the first of the local fights has ended in a loss.

Diego Sanchez took on Michael Chiesa in the welterweight bout. Immediately into the first round, Sanchez got himself in trouble trying to take Chiesa to the ground.

Chiesa kept Sanchez locked into several holds, maintaining control for the entirety of the first and second rounds. However, after managing to get out of several holds, chants of ‘Diego’ started to echo from the crowd and the fighter again managed to make to the end of the round.

Round three was no different as Chiesa tried, again and again, to force Sanchez to submit. Chiesa remained dominant, ending the fight with a unanimous decision.

Amanda Nunes will be battling ex-champ Holly Holm. Holm enters the fight with a UFC record of 12 wins, 4 losses, and no draws. Nunes enters the fight with the following stats: 17-4-0.

Jon Jones will fight to defend his light heavyweight title against Brazilian fighter Thiago Santos as the co-main event of UFC 239.

