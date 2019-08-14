Refusal to release ICE arrest video results in ACLU lawsuit against Metro Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court claiming it violated the Public Records Act by refusing to release footage of what they say was a wrongful ICE arrest.

The suit filed on Tuesday says a graduate student was detained by ICE outside a courtroom in February despite his legal status in the country. The union says the student, who is not named, asked agents to contact his sponsor at the University of New Mexico where he is pursuing a doctorate in engineering but they instead took him to a deportation holding cell near the Sunport.

The student was eventually released but the ACLU wants to see surveillance video of the encounter saying he never should have been arrested in the first place.

They’re seeking damages and asking that court be forced to turn over the footage.