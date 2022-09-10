ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization held a car show Saturday. As a part of National Recovery Month, the New Mexico’s Women’s Reentry Center held its second annual car show to raise money for women getting out of prison.

The recovery center provides life skills training, job development, and resources to help women get back on their feet after release. Executive Director Natasha Garcia said she struggled for 15 years, but she changed her life and knows there’s hope for women behind bars. She explained she wants women to know that there’s help out there.

The center’s website shares more information about its mission and how to get involved.