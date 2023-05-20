ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local roller derby league tried to settle New Mexico’s famous question: Red or green? It all went down in a match on Saturday.

The “I Love Roller Derby! Red vs. Green” bout was put on by the Albuquerque Roller Derby and was the first bout of the 2023 season for the league.

It was held at Expo New Mexico and was the first opportunity for many of the participants. Check out this link for more information. To keep up with the league, click here.