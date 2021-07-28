Red Light Cameras hold benefit concert for S.A.F.E House New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For survivors of domestic violence and their children, walking away from their abuser is the most difficult step to take. S.A.F.E. House New Mexico helps survivors start a new life. In an effort to continue their mission, the band Red Light Cameras will be performing a S.A.F.E. House benefit concert. S.A.F.E. House communications and development manager Kristen Kinzer and Red Light Cameras member Barney Lopez talked about the upcoming event.

The benefit concert is Friday, July 30 at Insideout which is located at 622 Central Ave SW. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show is 21 and up. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Special guests Abort Abort and Sweet Roll will also be there.