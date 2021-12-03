Red Light Cameras among bands playing at Burque Niños Music Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the best local artists together to make a difference in the community, Cuidando Los Niños is hosting its 3rd Annual Burque Niños Holiday Music Fest this weekend in an effort to raise funds for local families in need. Barney Lopez and Amanda Machon of the band Red Light Cameras discuss the upcoming event.

Cuidando Los Niños strives to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families by providing high-quality early education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Music Fest Holiday Edition will take place at the Sunshine Theater with 100% of the event proceeds going toward CLN to support children and families experiencing and at risk of homelessness. The lineup for the event includes Red Light Cameras, Def-I, Reviva, Sun Dog, Hooks & The Huckleberries, and Burque Sol.

You can purchase tickets to the event online for $20 or for $25 at the door. You can also support CLN by making donations through their website at clnabq.org.