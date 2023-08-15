ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization that focuses on healthy eating is putting on its annual ‘Red & Green Veg Fest’ in Albuquerque. The festival is a way to celebrate a vegan lifestyle while promoting sustainable living and community engagement.

The festival aims to inspire positive change. The event will feature speakers, cooking demonstrations and a variety of vendors offering vegan products and services. The Red & Green Veg Fest will be Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Marriott Pyramid Hotel, Albuquerque NM. For more information call 505-332-0446.