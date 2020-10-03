Red Door Brewing releases ‘Left Paw Lager’ to support Animal Humane

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Red Door Brewing is once again supporting man’s best friend with a new brew. The brewery is releasing its Left Paw Lager for this year’s Doggie Dash and Dawdle but this time it comes in a 6-pack. It’s a bohemian style pilsner and a portion of every 6-pack sold supports Animal Humane. Each can also feature animals that have found forever homes through the department. You can find the beer now at each of its Albuquerque taprooms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss