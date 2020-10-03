Red Door Brewing releases ‘Left Paw Lager’ to support Animal Humane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2020 hasn't been a good year, and to make things worse, the Rio Grande River is in real danger of running out of water. The water management programs that monitor the Rio Grande have had to dip into water reservoirs, just to make do and now water levels are at some of the lowest they've seen in years. "Mother nature has dealt us challenge after challenge this year," said Bureau of Reclamation spokesperson, Mary Carlson.

In Sky News 13 video, you can see the Rio Grande is in bad shape with just patches of water here and there. "If we had to just depend on runoff, things would've looked a lot worse than what they do now," said Bureau of Reclamation's Water Operations Supervisor, Carolyn Donnelly.