ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Red Door Brewing is once again supporting man’s best friend with a new brew. The brewery is releasing its Left Paw Lager for this year’s Doggie Dash and Dawdle but this time it comes in a 6-pack. It’s a bohemian style pilsner and a portion of every 6-pack sold supports Animal Humane. Each can also feature animals that have found forever homes through the department. You can find the beer now at each of its Albuquerque taprooms.
Red Door Brewing releases ‘Left Paw Lager’ to support Animal Humane
