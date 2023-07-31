ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday morning, the Isotopes’ executive chef unveiled some special new menu items. They will be available for fans at Saturday’s game.

This game is a special red-versus-green event. Fans sitting on the first base section will be red, and the third base side is green.

Green Chile Side

Representing the green side is a green pork sandwich, green chile mac and cheese, and “Ballpark Sushi,” which is a hotdog wrapped in chile, rice, and sushi seaweed.

Red Chile Side

The red side is a red chile sopapilla burger, the BTE orbit dog, and red chile braised ribs.

“I’m very excited that they wanted to put somebody in the ballpark. You know, somebody outside of the restaurants that are small dishes, hundred dollar plates, things like that. They want someone to come out and represent some big food,” said Isotopes’ Executive Chef Jim Griego.

The Mariachis will be facing off against the Las Vegas Aviators.