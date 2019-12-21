Recycling plant catches fire

Local News
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews have extinguished a large fire at a south valley business, a place firefighters are all too familiar with.

Bernalillo County says a pile of metal caught fire at Albuquerque Metal Recycling Friday evening. Second and Rio Bravo was completely shut down while crews worked to put out the flames. After about three hours, firefighters got the fire under control.

This isn’t the first fire at the recycle yard. BCFD says it catches fire once or twice a year. Back in 2016, a pile of chopped up car parts caught fire. It took firefighters about eight hours to put it out.

