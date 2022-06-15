ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is keeping the Sunport green without wasting water. They are using recycled water that can’t be used for drinking to water the grass and plants around the Sunport.

The project ties the Sunport irrigation system into the south side water reclamation plant, that move is expected to save a lot of water. “We will conserve 4 million gallons of water per month at Sunport leading to extensive amount of water conservation for the area,” Director of Aviation Richard McCurley said.

The $560,000 for the project comes from water authority rates. Construction began a year ago and is part of a plan to make the Sunport more sustainable.