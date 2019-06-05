Record-high capital outlay money will fund over 100 Albuquerque projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The public is now getting a better look at the windfall Albuquerque is about to get from the state's record-setting capital outlay package.

The city is about to get $70 million for all things big and small, from money for a bocce ball court to expanding Paseo del Norte. There's money for 120 projects, including $16 million for the clean-up at the Rail Yards, all the way down to $20,000 for gardening equipment at a community center a few blocks away.

"The tennis courts are real nice," said local Jon Walker. "It's got lots of running tracks, lots of grass. You can improve it, but it's pretty good already."

Locals claim the North Domingo Baca Community Center is one of Albuquerque's best attractions.

"It's actually a very nice park and I always see a lot of people here," said local Robyn Fulcher.

Now, it's in line to get a whole lot better with a $1.4 million boost going toward a new aquatics center, splash pads, more bocce ball courts, even improving the dog park there. All the money is coming from approved state capital outlay funds for construction projects.

"It's just an important part of maintaining our community and make sure we have a great place to live," said State Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, (D) Albuquerque.

The park sits in Rep. Hochman-Vigil's district. It's reaping the benefits of a record-high amount of capital outlay money, more than $900 million thanks to the state's oil boom.

Albuquerque hit the jackpot, bringing in about $70 million for more than 100 construction projects around town, like $2 million toward an International District library; $2 million towards the $6-million Route 66 Visitors Center project; another $2 million to expand Paseo del Norte on the west side; and $100,000 to redo the sand traps at the Arroyo del Oso Golf Course.

Locals who KRQE News 13 spoke with said they're just grateful to get this additional boost.

"I think any improvements would be great," said Walker.

As for the timeline on all these projects, the smaller ones could be done in less than a year. The bigger projects, like the Rail Yards and a new west side sports complex, will take years. Of course, for these bigger city projects, state capital outlay only makes up part of the funding. The rest comes from local taxes or from bonds you see on the ballot.

For a detailed list of the capital outlay projects, click here.