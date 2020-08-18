Record-breaking Jim Henson Exhibit leaving Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is officially saying goodbye to its biggest hit ever, the Jim Henson Exhibit.

The director of the museum said when the exhibit opened up in November and closed down in early March due to the pandemic; they were hitting record-breaking numbers. During that span, almost 80,000 people visited the museum.

“We really did serve people from all across New Mexico and the southwest and people really wanting to grasp onto this moment of Americana,” said Andrew Connors, the director of the ABQ Museum.

The exhibit was so popular, that the museum was hoping to extend its stay from its original end date in April, until the end of the summer. However, due to the pandemic, the museum has been closed. While the city didn’t have to pay extra money to keep the exhibit here for an extra few months, Connors said the shutdown really stings and the museum lost about $150,000 in potential revenue if they were able to extend the exhibit through the end of the summer.

With the ongoing support from the city and the museum’s foundation, they’ve been able to stay afloat and offer free virtual tours during the pandemic.

It’s unclear when the museum will reopen but when it does, it plans on featuring a new exhibit called 30 Americans. As for the next stop for the Jim Henson Exhibit, it’s heading to a museum in Omaha, Nebraska.

