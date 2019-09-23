Reckless driving suspect appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE,N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man accused of trying to smash into other drivers with his car has been released from jail.

A witness told Police Donald Swanson drove in circles around her vehicle near Zuni and California Street on Friday and even tried wrecking into her. She also reported seeing Swanson trying to drive another vehicle off the road.

He was arrested for reckless driving and aggravated assault. This weekend, Swanson faced a metropolitan court judge.

His next hearing is set for November. Court records show he has a history of careless and reckless driving.