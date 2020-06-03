Recent rains reveal big mess in Albuquerque’s arroyos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ugly problem is flowing down Albuquerque’s arroyo’s uncovered by the recent rains. A result the Albuquerque Metropolitan Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA) said comes from people littering, homeless camps and a stalled construction project.

“People have littered over the time, it’s been about two months since it last rained so there’s all that material that people have littered,” said Nolan Bennett with AMAFCA. “Also we do have some people living in our facilities, so we see a lot of blankets, mattresses, clothing and other material that people use in their daily lives.” Bennett said this past Monday’s thunderstorm caused water to rise in the arroyos to about eight feet. Bennett said they usually see the monsoon season from May until the end of summer.

However, since their arroyo revitalization project stalled last July after their contractor filed for bankruptcy. They now have these exposed metal grids which were supposed to help with overlaying new concrete but are now a burden that catches materials left behind from illegal dumping and the homeless. Which becomes a real pain to clean after every storm.

“It’s difficult, you can’t do it with machinery, it’s manual labor, picking it up basically by hand and that’s the only way you get this trash out of this metal that ends up strengthening the concrete into the future,” said Bennett.

Bennett said they have a new contractor that will complete the construction. He said the $1.5 million project should be completed in seven months. The construction project is about a mile long and located near Menaul and Carlisle. It should begin in the next 30 to 60 days.

