Rebound New Mexico empowers individuals to live independently through job training and life skills

Rebound New Mexico aims to break the chains of generational poverty in our state and empowering those to achieve prosperity and improving quality of life. The group has trained over 200 residents ranging in age from 15 to 70 years old with leadership symposiums and job skills.

Director and instructor Larry Sonntag explains how the public can gain access to the organization’s services.

A local community-based nonprofit organization, Rebound New Mexico provides training that allows individuals to become independent and to improve their quality of life without as much dependence on government assistance. This is achieved through the development of basic communication as well as job interviewing skills.

RNM’s Leadership Symposium & Jobs Skills Training is offered on a one time, weekly, or ongoing basis and focuses on basic communication and life skills needed to improve employment opportunities. RNM also coordinates with their sister organization, New Mexico Business Coalition to help facilitate interaction as well as practice interviews with job providers.

Due to the success of their program, RNM has been contacted by churches, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies that fill the immediate needs of at-risk populations requesting the assistance of RNM. Additional information on the program can be found by contacting Rebound New Mexico through its website.