ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business in Albuquerque is closing. Rebel Donut will no longer be serving donuts to the metro, they announced Monday.

A Facebook post made by Rebel Donut said they will be closing their Coors location on June 15. According to that post, the business has been open for 11 years.

The business said anyone with gift cards or rewards should use their balance before they close. Those with preorders after the closing date will be contacted.