Real Science-4-Kids helps children learn from home through question-centered inquiries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The best teachers don’t just teach children, they create an environment where learning explodes. Instead of worrying about how to teach kids facts and pass tests, parents and teachers can now help kids teach themselves through question-centered inquiries

CEO of Gravitas Publications Inc., Rebecca Keller discusses this guided approach that puts kids in charge of learning and helps teachers and parents facilitate their progress. The author of Real Science-4-Kids, Keller has been writing curriculum and studying how kids learn for 20 years.

She explains that children learn best by asking their own questions and learning through play and open inquiry. “The parent’s role, or even the teacher’s role, even the best teachers just create what I call a learning environment,” said Keller. “They kind of take a step back, they provide the resources for kids to pursue content, to pursue information, but they really just sort of take a step back and let kids pursue their interests.”

In an experiment, Gravitas Publications tried question-centered inquiries with a group of kids from all over the world in a 16-day CoronaQuest Challenge. In the challenge, kids received a daily question focus in the form of an image while parents and teachers receive guidance to help children ask questions surrounding the image.

Researchers were impressed with not only how much they learned but also with the creativity they displayed in presenting their “findings”. The CoronaQuest Challenge will continue throughout the summer in addition to other challenges including a space-themed one starting in June.

For more information on learning through question-centered inquiries, visit the Real Science-4-Kids website and CoronaQuest Facebook group.