Real Leadership’s Tamara Thorpe discusses why mentoring matters, especially during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite age, culture, or profession, there is a lot that can be gained when people come together with clear intent to share and learn. At Real Leadership, they believe that mentoring is a powerful opportunity for people to come together to share their stories and learn from one another.

The Millennials Mentor, Tamara Thorpe discusses why mentoring matters so much. The Real Leadership Mentoring programs bring together the next generation of leaders with seasoned entrepreneurs and leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors.

In meeting together, they share their experience and expertise to help each other learn, grow, and transition into the new reality. Thorpe explains that mentoring has been essential during the COVID-19 health crisis as many professionals have had to face losing their jobs or have had to transition to working from home.

She says that it has also been a time for individuals to reevaluate their lives and careers so input, feedback, and guidance have been increasing in demand. Since COVID-19, Thorpe has hosted a weekly Facebook Live series of mentoring conversations with business leaders and entrepreneurs form New Mexico as well as other parts of the nation.

In July, they will launch the second series of mentoring conversations with mentors from around the world. On June 2, they hosted their first ever virtual speed mentoring event that brought together more than 20 mentors and 20 individuals looking for mentorship from 10 different countries for critical mentoring conversations.

For more information on Real Leadership, visit TamaraThorpe.com.