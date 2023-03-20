ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Second Judicial District Court (SJDC) Pro Bono Committee and New Mexico Legal Aid Volunteer Attorney Program will be helping anyone in need of obtaining or renewing a REAL ID driver’s license. The fair will be held Saturday, March 25 at the Bernalillo County Westside Community Center, located at 1250 Isleta Blvd., SW. The no-fee legal fair will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is a great chance to get advice with the legal hurdles to get a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card,” said SJDC Pro Bono Committee Co-Chair Judge Jane Levy in a news release. “If you need help with a name change or figuring out what documents are necessary to obtain a REAL D, attorneys, and state employees and SJDC Self-Help Center staff will be present to help.”

Staff from the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department along with bilingual attorneys will be there to answer questions and offer assistance. Also, people attending the fair should bring all related paperwork for the attorneys to review. To find out what documents you need for a REAL ID, click here.