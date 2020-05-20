Raytheon shutting down operations in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A national aerospace and defense contractor is shutting down operations in Albuquerque. Raytheon Technologies is laying off about 200 employees in the process.

It says it wanted to streamline its operations with programs located around the country. In recent years, Raytheon has worked closely with the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base.

