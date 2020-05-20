Raytheon shutting down operations in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A national aerospace and defense contractor is shutting down operations in Albuquerque. Raytheon Technologies is laying off about 200 employees in the process.
It says it wanted to streamline its operations with programs located around the country. In recent years, Raytheon has worked closely with the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites