BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center in Bernalillo County will temporarily close starting Oct. 6 as crews work on the North Valley Aquatic Center.
The community center will be closed until Oct. 22 because the power will need to be turned off during construction at the aquatic center.
All programs at the community center will be canceled during this time, with the exception of the Before and After School program. It will temporarily be moved to neighboring Alameda Elementary School at 412 Alameda Blvd. NW during the closure.