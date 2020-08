ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is not only changing the name of Rapid Ride, but it’s introducing major upgrades. The 7-90 Rapid Ride line from UNM to the westside will become ARTx.

City officials say not only will it provide a more comfortable ride, but there will be more room for bicycles and wi-fi service. The schedule will depend on UNM’s and CNM’s schedule this coming semester.