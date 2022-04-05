ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting a Rapid Hire Job Fair to fill positions in Parks and Recreation, Human Resources, and other departments within the county. The event is on April 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Valley Multi-purpose Senior Center.

Their human resources team will be at the senior center to find individuals who are wanting to apply for non-union positions. Brandi Sandoval Employment Specialist from Bernalillo County explains that they are offering positions to start immediately. They also offer many benefits for employees, including educational assistance, longevity, and promotion opportunities to name a few.

Sandoval says it is best to come prepared in business casual attire with your resume ready to review. For more information on jobs and where to go, visit: https://www.bernco.gov/.