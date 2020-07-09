Rape charges against former firefighter dropped for second time in one year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in less than one year, a former Bernalillo County firefighter has had the rape charges filed against him dropped.

“It’s very frustrating for our office. These cases are ones we take very seriously,” said Greer Rose, a prosecutor with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Celso Montano, 45, was one of the biggest names to come out of the testing of Albuquerque’s rape kit backlog. After sitting on an evidence locker shelf for a decade, DNA testing linked the former firefighter to the abduction and rape of an Albuquerque woman in the South Valley back in 2009. Though, prosecutors dismissed that case because the alleged victim died the week before Montano was finally charged in October 2019.

In February 2020, Montano was arrested on rape charges again. A woman told police she met Montano on the dating site Plenty of Fish and went over to his apartment off Tramway. She claimed Montano handcuffed her, strangled her, and tried to pull her pants down. The woman said she managed to get away and called police. Montano has been sitting in jail ever since.

However News 13 has learned, charges against Montano in the latest case have also been dismissed. “There were two things that led to the dismissal,” said Rose.

The first being, the alleged victim appears to no longer want to cooperate.”Despite multiple requests from our office to get the victim in for the required pretrial interview, unfortunately, she didn’t show up to the interview that was scheduled,” said Rose.

Rose says it’s not clear what may have caused the alleged victim to not show up. “It’s hard for me to say specifically why she didn’t show up to that interview. Obviously, victims in sexual assault cases can just be fragile in general,” said Rose.

In court filings from Montano’s defense, lawyers claim the alleged victim actually met Montano through an escort website. The lawyers also filed screenshots of a text message allegedly sent to Montano by the alleged victim. In the text, the sender demands $300, or else, she’d call every cop in Albuquerque and said Montano would go to jail for kidnapping and attempted rape.

“We, I don’t believe, have really had the chance to analyze whatever the defense says they have in their possession but that would be something we would deal with in trial,” said Rose.

The second problem stems from a paperwork mix-up. Until last week, both the defense and DA’s office believed the Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team did not knock before forcefully entering Montano’s apartment, dragged him out of bed, onto the concrete sidewalk outside, and then through gravel, all without an arrest warrant.

In an interview last week, Rose says APD officers disclosed for the first time that they did have a warrant. However, it still has not been handed over to the DA’s office. “That sort of changed the facts as we knew them and we had not produced that warrant because we do not have possession of it. So, it was a technical discovery violation under the local rule,” said Rose.

Rose says these problems are frustrating. Also saying, at this point, it is not clear if charges will be refiled. “I can’t say for sure right now. Obviously, we have some work to do. If we can re-establish some contact with our victim that’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said Rose.

There is no deadline to refile charges against Montano. In 2012, Montano was charged with four counts of rape involving several sex workers. He pleaded to lesser charges.

