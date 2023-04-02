ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Randy’s ‘Old Fashioned’ Barber Shop in Northeast Heights celebrated 50 years in business on Sunday. They’re doing it the best way they know how: Cars and great barbeque.

The entire parking lot off Wyoming was packed with classic cars, bikes, and motorcycles. Of course, barbeque and snow cones were included in the festivities.

Randy Sanchez and one of his lead barbers, Floyd Herrara, have been working together since 1973, and they were happy to be able to invite everyone out.

“We’re very grateful for everybody, and everybody cooperating the way they did today. There is a lot money in cars over here today,” said barber Flord Herrara.

Organizers chose to use the event to help collect canned goods for Joy Junction. Anyone who brought canned goods got free barbeque in return.