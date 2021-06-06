Rally supporting New Mexico law enforcement held Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locals are rallying in support of New Mexico’s law enforcement officers. Supporters met Saturday morning near Wyoming and Osuna.

They say “New Mexico Blue” was created after 20 APD officers resigned from the Emergency Response Team earlier this spring. They hope as community members to send a message to law enforcement that they need and support them.

“There’s a reason it’s called the ‘blue line.’ And that is, they stand between us and what crime is. Our goal is to be the blue line between officers and the people who don’t feel strongly about them,” said organizer Mark Trimmer.

Trimmer says this is the first rally of at least a few planned for the summer. The group is also selling “I am New Mexico Blue” window decals to raise money for the 100 Club, which supports families of fallen officers.