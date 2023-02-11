ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members came together in Albuquerque Saturday. They gathered to honor those who have lost their lives on New Mexico roadways.

The Rally of Hearts event was held at Civic Plaza Saturday morning and was meant to remember people killed either by speeding, DWI, or road rage incidents.

The aunt of Erika Chavez, who was killed by a speeder in 2020, said the event was all about bringing families together to remind them they are not alone and to also remember the loved ones they lost.

“I want them to be able to come together and remember their loved ones. Remember their stories and make sure that we tell everybody who they were so that when people get in their cars, they have names and faces to go with them and make the right decisions when they’re out on the roads,” said Chavez’s aunt, Rosa Rivera.

Multiple city officials, including Mayor Tim Keller, spoke at the event.