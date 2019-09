RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Dozens of people turned out in Rio Rancho to help tackle an ongoing problem with illegal dumpsites.

Mayor Gregg Hull held his first Rally in the Desert event on Saturday. Volunteers helped pick up trash and the city gave prizes to the teams that collected the most.

Just last year, Rio Rancho hauled off 250 tons of trash from these illegal dumpsites. Hull hopes to make this an annual event.