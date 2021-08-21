Rally in support of Afghan people held at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members gathered in Albuquerque on Saturday in support of the Afghan people. Local Afghan-Americans and others met at Civic Plaza to bring awareness to the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban.

The gathering called for peace and stood up for the rights of all Afghan people, specifically women who are facing violence from the Taliban. Organizers are urging the federal government to take action.

“We want to just ask the U.S. to open the door for Afghan refugees because our lives are in danger,” said organizer Mahbooba Pannah. On Thursday, the governor and speaker of the house said New Mexico is ready to support and welcome Afghan refugees.