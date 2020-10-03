Rally in Civic Plaza honors murdered army specialist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former service members and others met at Civic Plaza in honor of Vanessa Guillen. “I want to say a heartfelt thank you for everyone here today who’s fighting for justice for Vanessa Guillen,” a speaker said at the rally.

The rally was held in support of an Army Specialist, who was murdered by a fellow soldier at Ford Hood in April. Organizers are calling for change to the military in the form of a congressional resolution. If passed, the “I am Vanessa Guillen Act,” or House Resolution 8270, would allow service members to report sexual harrassment to an agency outside the chain of command.

Proponents say the bill is key in preventing similar tragedies form happening again. “You can’t report a problem to the problem. Because oftentimes, the chain of command is the problem. My question is, how many servicemembers do we have to lose before command realizes they can’t investigate themselves,” said Former Army Master Sergeant Crystal Romero. The rally was held by the veteran-led Out Sister’s Keeper movement.