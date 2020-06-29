Rally in opposition of proposed sick leave, pay hikes ordinances held ahead of city council meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday Albuquerque City Councilors are discussing two proposed ordinances that would give employees hazard pay and sick leave for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the city council meeting 30 different coalition partners, employees and employers are expected to hold a rally, asking councilors to vote no to the ordinances.

The rally is expected to begin at 2 p.m. at Civic Plaza. The city councilors are expected to meet at 3 p.m. KRQE will live stream the 3 p.m. meeting.

