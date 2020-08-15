Rally “backing the blue” marches through downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people from across the metro assembled downtown to show support for local law enforcement Saturday morning. The group New Mexico Backing the Blue organized the rally at police headquarters earlier.

Groups started at law enforcement agencies across the city at 8:00 a.m., then convoyed downtown for the main rally. The group says they wanted to show support for peace officers and their staff across the state. “We’re gonna back the blue until the end. We’ll stand behind them, protect them, and stand up for our community when no one else will,” said Michelle Mendez of New Mexico Backing the Blue.

“…And that our country needs police officers, because if not, everything would go psycho,” said Alia McMillan, who’s also from the group. Organizers say their demonstration was meant to show positive support for police.

