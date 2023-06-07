ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is partnering with Raising Cane’s to help raise funds for Cops for Kids.
The fundraiser will be at the Montgomery location and will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday evening.
Cops for Kids is a program that provides children the opportunity to spend the day with a police officer.
Children selected in the program are also given a $100 gift card to Walmart to purchase clothing and other necessities.
APD said Cane’s will take 15% of sales from any order that mentions the fundraiser.