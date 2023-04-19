ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Raising Cane’s has announced the scheduled opening dates for two of it’s Albuquerque locations and is hiring over 100 crew members to fill positions in the restaurants.

4800 Montgomery Blvd. NE – May 9

2004 Wyoming Blvd. NE – June 6

Through May 7, Raising Cane’s will be hiring over 100 employees ranging from crew to management. Wages for employees start at $15 an hour and include benefits such as flexible schedules and weekly paychecks.

Anyone interested can apply in-person at the Montgomery location Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Or you can apply online at the Raising Cane’s website.