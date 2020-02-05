Raise awareness for heart disease during Go Red For Women Luncheon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – February is Heart Month and the American Heart Association spends the month raising awareness for women’s heart health through a month-long campaign. That includes events such as the National Wear Red Day and the Go Red For Women Luncheon.

Go Red For Women Luncheon Chair, Dr. Irene Agostini and heart transplant survivor and women’s health advocate, Amanda Gabaldon visit the set to discuss these upcoming events and how you can participate. Dr. Agostini explains that Heart Month focuses on raising awareness for heart disease, especially in women.

“Heart disease kills more women than any other disease and often people don’t think about heart disease in women,” said Dr. Agostini. She goes on to say that men and women can have different symptoms with women having symptoms that are not as obvious.

While a common symptom is chest pain that can be felt on the left side of your body, women can also have nausea, vomiting, or back pain and just don’t feel well. “Often they don’t think they should do anything about it,” said Dr. Agostini.

Amanda says this month is so special for her she is a heart transplant patient and underwent surgery six years ago. “Being a part of the American Heart Association, getting to tell my story, getting to hear other women’s stories, it’s so important to me because I want our stories to be told. They deserve to be told,” said Amanda.

She encourages women to advocate for their own health and to speak up for themselves.

National Wear Red Day Rally will be held on Civic Plaza on February 7. The Albuquerque Go Red For Women Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town and the doors open at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit the American Heart Association website.