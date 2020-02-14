Raise awareness for heart disease and stroke during the Go Red for Women Luncheon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – February is American Heart Month and during this time, the nation comes together igniting a wave of red from coast to coast. In Albuquerque, the Go Red for Women Luncheon will bring the community together for a day of networking, education, and fun all focused around women’s heart health.

Lovelace Health System’s Vice President of Marketing Serena Pettes and Achievement Gallery owner Melanie Burns visit the set to discuss the luncheon and how you can get involved.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon takes place on Wednesday, February 19 at Hotel Albuquerque. The event focuses on the prevention of heart disease and strokes by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness for the disease and raising funds to support research as well as education initiatives.

The Go Red for Women campaign gives women opportunities to take control of their own health and demand equal access to healthcare for them and their families. Serena also highlights the luncheon’s purse auction that will be held at the event.

A fashion show will also take place with the models who are either survivors of heart disease or are heart healthcare workers such as cardiologists and nurses. Melanie explains that the event is a vital way to raise awareness about heart disease and how common it truly is.

“Heart disease is the number one killer for all individuals, both men and women and I think people forget that. They ignore the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. One in three women is affected by heart disease but more importantly, 80% of all cardiovascular disease can be prevented with heart-healthy exercising, diet, and just being aware of your body and your health,” said Melanie.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at Hotel Albuquerque. Tickets are still available to attend the luncheon and can be purchased online.

For more information on warning signs of heart attack and stroke, visit Go Red for Women’s official website.