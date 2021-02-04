Raise awareness for cardiovascular disease in women during National Wear Red Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – February is American Heart Month which is the American Heart Association’s biggest campaign to raise awareness for the signs and symptoms of heart disease and stroke. Friday, the organization is asking everyone to show their support by wearing the color red.

Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Sherri Wells discusses National Wear Red Day. On Friday, February 5, wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and help save lives.

The American Heart Association reports that cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women and too many, specifically young and diverse women, remain unaware of the risks. The organization states that nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented.

The public is encouraged to post their Wear Red Day selfie using the hashtag #NMGoRed. The American Heart Association will be hosting a digital experience for their 2021 Albuquerque Go Red Luncheon on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The event will include music, a survivor’s story, and a purse auction.

If you think you or someone you’re with has any symptoms of heart attack or stroke, call 911 immediately. The American Heart Association lists the following as warning signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke:

Signs and symptoms of heart attack

Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of your chest. It lasts more than a few minutes or goes away and comes back.

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.

Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, or lightheadedness.

As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort.

The organization reports that women are somewhat more likely than men to experience some of the other common symptoms like shortness of breath, nauseau and vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

Symptoms of stroke

Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding

Sudden trouble seeing or blurred vision in one or both eyes

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

Sudden severe headache with no known cause

For additional information on the symptoms of heart attack and stroke as well as tips for healthy living, visit heart.org.