As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks

Rainbow Ryders launch balloon ride giveaway for front line workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Honoring front-line workers who are fighting the coronavirus is what the Rainbow Ryders are doing. Rainbow Ryders want to bring a little relief to those who are working everyday to stop the spread of coronavirus in New Mexico.

While they are offering significantly discounted gift certificates for everyone to book a bucket list adventure of their own, they would also like to thank all first responders and front line workers for providing essential services and healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The balloon company has decided to launch a weekly giveaway; Rainbow Ryders Hope for New Horizons. Once a week, they will draw the name of someone who either works as a first responder, medical professional, or anyone in the grocery/pharmacy industry currently on the front lines of the pandemic.

There will be one winner per week in Albuquerque, who will win a balloon ride for two, with the flexibility to book whenever it works best with their schedule once balloons can fly again.

The community can nominate someone they know who is deserving of the award or can self-nominate people at https://rainbowryders.com/celebrating-the-essential/.

