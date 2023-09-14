ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Balloon Fiesta only a few weeks away, a popular balloon riding company is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Rainbow Ryders held a celebration Thursday with community members and its pilots. Each year, 47 balloons fly nearly 45,000 people around the Albuquerque skies.

Now, the company is the largest hot air balloon business in the southwest with offices in Albuquerque, Phoenix, and Colorado Springs. Rainbow Ryders will man the sky during this year’s Balloon Fiesta with rides expected to last throughout the event.