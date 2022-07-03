ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone visiting the Railyards Market Sunday also had a unique learning opportunity. To celebrate Learning Day, various groups set up booths to give people lessons on everything from gardening to STEAM.

CNM set up a booth talking about their coding boot camps, which teach students how to develop their own websites, apps, software, and more. “Every week at the Railyards, we have different themes so that community organizations, partners, and vendors can get involved,” said Alaska Piper, Railyards Market manager.

The Railyards Market is open every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.