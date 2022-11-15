ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families.

There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.

There will also be a scavenger hunt for kids. The scavenger hunt was initially created so parents could shop while their kids played. However,it has become popular that now they give each kid questions to fill out. When they find it all, they get a prize.

The Train Show will be Saturday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Located at Balloon Fiesta Park. Adults are $5 kids under 12 are free.