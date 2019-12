ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Rail Yards will soon get the federal funds needed to move forward with its redevelopment project.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the city’s received a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The city says the grant will help cover streetscape improvement, utilities, infrastructure, and more.

The news comes as voters approved $5 million in bond funding for the project. The redevelopment project is estimated to cost $50 to $80 million.