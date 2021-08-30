Rail Yards Markets veggie boxes provide unique seasonal peppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Yards Market organizes a weekly veggie box program, giving locals a fun way to try something new and healthy. Veggie Box Ambassador Ching Lu and farmer Victoria Montoya spoke about the program and showed how to cook shishito peppers which will be available for this week’s veggie box.
Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables, fruit, herbs, and nuts from small Farms all over New Mexico and 75% of sales go directly to farms, while 25% is donated to the market. The veggie box can be ordered online through the Rail Yards website.