Rail Yards Markets veggie boxes include fresh-picked local produce

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone is getting back to work and school, which means eating healthy and local could seem out of reach. The Rail Yards Market is bringing several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley to provide an assortment of seasonal, local veggies and fruits. Ching Lu and Margarito Chairez with the Rail Yards Market talked about the “Veggie Box” program and what the market has to offer.

Story continues below:

 Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables, fruit, herbs, and nuts from small Farms all over New Mexico. This week, the market is also including freshly roasted green chile and watermelon.

To get your veggie box, pre-order it online. If you are curious about what might be in the veggie box, people can find stories about the farms involved and pictures of produce on the Rail Yards Market Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES