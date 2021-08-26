Rail Yards Markets veggie boxes include fresh-picked local produce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone is getting back to work and school, which means eating healthy and local could seem out of reach. The Rail Yards Market is bringing several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley to provide an assortment of seasonal, local veggies and fruits. Ching Lu and Margarito Chairez with the Rail Yards Market talked about the “Veggie Box” program and what the market has to offer.

Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables, fruit, herbs, and nuts from small Farms all over New Mexico. This week, the market is also including freshly roasted green chile and watermelon.

To get your veggie box, pre-order it online. If you are curious about what might be in the veggie box, people can find stories about the farms involved and pictures of produce on the Rail Yards Market Instagram page.