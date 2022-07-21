ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you a frito pie fan? Do you love the Rail Yards Market? Join the Famous Frito Fundraiser this weekend, and try four Frito pies from local chefs.

The chefs will battle it out to win first place, as the number one Frito pie creator, based on the votes of the people who try the pies. Voting for your favorite chef will be done online.

You can purchase your Frito Pie Flight Pass for $25.30, which will include:

A pass your name on the VIP list

Goodies at the info booth

All four tickets to try all four pies

A map of where to explore

Handouts with biographies about participating local business

Rail Yards market swag and stickers

Buy your Frito fan pass online: https://railyardsmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/Products

The famous Frito Fundraiser will be on July Sunday, 24th, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Located at the Rail Yards Market. For more information, you can visit their website.