Rail Yards Market creates fresh veggie boxes with produce from local farmers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Rail Yards Market is up and running. They are starting a new program that is making it easier for people to get their hands on locally grown healthy fruits and vegetables. Rail Yards Market manager Alaska Piper and their neighborhood Liaison Karina Ortiz talked about the new veggie box.

The Rail Yards Market is bringing together several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley, to create a bountiful assortment of seasonal local veggies and fruits. Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables, fruit, herbs, and nuts from small Farms all over New Mexico.

To get your veggie box, pre-order it online. If you are curious about what might be in the veggie box, people can find stories about the farms involved and pictures of produce on the Rail Yards Market Instagram page.