ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Yards Market is opening up more than 10,000 square feet of indoor space and adding new murals to the property. Included in the expansion is the launch of the Tender Repair shop and The Boiler Shop.

The Tender Repair shop, coined as the “Growers Grove, will feature New Mexico farmers, ranchers, and more food and local vendors. It is set to be revealed Sunday along with the new space. A second shop, The Boiler Shop, is slated to be under construction soon for the upcoming New Mexico Media Academy. The city and the Rail Yards Market are also teaming up to activate more buildings for interim community use while construction plans are pending.

“Albuquerque loved being able to visit and enjoy the buildings, which we call ‘Industrial Cathedrals’, during the Holiday Market of 2022,” said Alaska Piper, manager of the Rail Yards Market. “We are thrilled to be working with the City to invite the community to explore these spaces that have been so integral in our history and culture in New Mexico. We are excited to activate more space at the Rail Yards in collaboration with the City and Neighborhood partners.”

The Rail Yards Market will also reveal six new picnic tables on Sunday that feature intricate murals by local artists. Each artist is working with a youth apprentice from multiple local programs. The youth were appointed by Working Classroom or the Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps Summer programs. The theme is “Honoring Traditions: Nourishing Communities”, and the project is funded by the City’s Urban Enhancement grant program.

The mural artists are:

Amanda Quintana

Sage Eriacho

Rae Miller

Angelique Nunez

Margarita Paz-Pedro

Brianna Gardocki.

“Our goal is to amplify diverse voices, support local artists who have historically been underserved, and contribute to a vibrant community space. We also wanted to bring a practical element to the project – not only will the murals be beautiful, but also functional, and enjoyed by many people for years to come,” said Karina Ortiz, Rail Yards Market Neighborhood liaison.

The grand reveal of all the amenities will take place on Neighborhood Day Sunday. Other attractions include a live performance by Que Onda, the band, and interactive papel picado activity by Working Classroom.